He was mentally and emotionally exhausted from hate and rage - Anthony Smith on Jorge Masvidal's loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Anthony Smith has shared his thoughts on this past weekend's UFC 272 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

In the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart', along with Michael Bisping, spoke about the grudge match that took place last Saturday. Smith said that he had picked 'Gamebred' to come out victorious in that fight and when Masvidal failed to do so, Smith struggled to find the reasoning for it.

The light heavyweight eventually came to believe that it was the Miami native's emotions that got the better of him in the lead-up to the fight. He feels that resulted in his loss on March 6.

"I could tell all week that there was something off but I thought it was just like that it was a big fight, he hates him or whatever, but there was something off all week and I couldn't put my finger on it... I figured it out kind of afterwards after seeing him fight... I think he was so mentally and emotionally exhausted from his just absolute hate and rage... that kind of anger and hate, even if you're holding it in and you're not letting it come out in your fight style, that's so much stress... It's mentally and emotionally exhausting. And that's always gonna kind of transfer to your fight style and into your own conditioning. I think he hated him [Colby Covington] too much."

Jorge Masvidal is now on a three-fight skid

With his recent loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal is now on a three-fight losing streak in MMA's premier promotion.

Prior to his Covington setback, 'Gamebred' lost back-to-back fights against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal got a second wind in his MMA career in 2019 when he scored three highly-impressive victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. Now, with three losses in a row, his future appears uncertain in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Age is also not on 'Gamebred's side. He is 37 years old and likely past his prime in the sport. It will be interesting to see who the Miami native gets pitted against next inside the octagon.

