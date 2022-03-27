"Anyone on this f***ing planet right now" - Neil Magny jokes he's ready to fight even Francis Ngannou when asked about Khamzat Chimaev

Neil Magny fought Max Griffin on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. The welterweight contest was a close affair that ended with 'The Haitian Sensation' taking home a split decision victory.

In his post-fight interview, Magny called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight. The UFC veteran has been chasing this matchup for quite some time.

During his time at the post-fight press conference, the 34-year-old jokingly said that he was not scared to fight anybody and would even be willing to step up against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

"All I can do, like I said, is be consistent. No one will fight him. Neil Magny will. Neil Magny will fight anyone [on] this f***ing planet right now. I mean, you could come in tomorrow and say, 'Hey, Ngannou, end of the month, you wanna fight him?' I'm there. I'm just that kind of competitor. I do not care who it is. Khamzat would be ideal but like I said, at the end of the day, if the UFC calls me tomorrow and says, 'Hey, we got so-and-so next month, how you think about it?' Sign me up, I'm there," said Magny.

Chimaev is currently scheduled to face Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9.

Neil Magny is tied for the most wins in the UFC's welterweight division

With his victory at UFC Fight Night 205, Magny is now tied with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for most wins in the promotion's 170-pound division. The 34-year-old has managed to take home a win on 19 different occasions during his stint in the UFC.

Magny has defeated several high-level athletes during his UFC run like Geoff Neal, Li Jingliang, Carlos Condit, Tim Means, Kelvin Gastelum, and former undisputed welterweight champions Robbie Lawler and Johny Hendricks.

'The Haitian Sensation' is currently on a three-fight win streak, and his overall MMA record now stands at 26-8.

