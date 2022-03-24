"Nothing p****d me off more than that" - Ariel Helwani recollects Dana White's comments about his kids

Ariel Helwani recently spoke about the time Dana White mentioned his kids while taking a dig at him.

In a recent episode of his podcast, The MMA Hour, Helwani reacted to fighters involving family and religion in a build-up to a fight. He feels that it's absolutely incorrect to get personal with anyone during that period.

The popular MMA journalist recalled the moment White brought up his kids on a podcast:

"Anyone can say whatever they want, but he was on a podcast – I think it was UFC [Unfiltered] – and he was talking about the episode where I got emotional and he said... 'One day his kids are going to look at him on camera and see him crying and see what kind of a weak person he is'... and nothing p****d me off more than that. Don't mention my kids, don't mention my family. I have never mentioned yours."

Check out Ariel Helwani's take on Dana White mentioning his kids on a podcast:

To that point, Helwani stated that he wasn't surprised by Jorge Masvidal's recent reported attack on Colby Covington. However, he does not condone Masvidal's actions and says the Miami native will have to pay a price for it.

Chael Sonnen appreciated how Dana White went about handling Dan Hooker’s loss at UFC London

Chael Sonnen has commented on UFC president Dana White’s handling of Dan Hooker's loss at UFC London this past weekend.

Hooker went up against Arnold Allen at the O2 Arena in a featherweight fight. The Englishman, in front of his hometown crowd, came out victorious via TKO in the first round. It was Allen’s ninth straight victory in the UFC.

Speaking on a recent episode of his YouTube podcast, Bad Guy Inc, Sonnen seemed impressed by how White handled Hooker's brutal loss:

“Dana was asked by the media what do you do with Hooker now? Now when the media asks that question, they’re hoping to dance on someone’s grave... Dana said – he can do whatever he wants to do, he set a goal, fights anybody we ask him, he made the weight class. Whatever he does next, is whatever he wants to do. I was so grateful that Dana saw and understood that a young man on a tough journey took a risk and he got caught, so what, he got caught on a night when we knew if he got caught it wasn’t going to be his best night.”

Check out Sonnen's comments below:

The New Zealander has gone 1-4 in his last five fights, with all of those contests coming against top competition.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak