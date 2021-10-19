Ariel Helwani reveals his picks for the Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones and GSP vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov hypothetical super-fights

Ariel Helwani has shared his predictions for two of the most talked about hypothetical superfights in the MMA world: Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou and Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Helwani started by revealing his pick for a possible showdown between Jones and the current UFC heavyweight champion. During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani said:

"I think Ngannou beats Jones, right now."

Talk of a super-fight between 'Bones' and 'The Predator' has existed for quite some time. Both fighters have gone back-and-forth on social media, expressing interest in fighting each other.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou BONY @JonnyBones Remember you’re not a champ until you defend that title @francis_ngannou be careful what you wish for Remember you’re not a champ until you defend that title @francis_ngannou be careful what you wish for Rumor says you don't want to fight until next year. Don't be scared Jonny boy, it's just a fight. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… Rumor says you don't want to fight until next year. Don't be scared Jonny boy, it's just a fight. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

The fight seemed like a real possibility when Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title to move up to heavyweight. However, due to the 34-year-old's rocky negotiations with the UFC, the fight could not come to fruition.

Speaking of the other most dreamed-about fight in the UFC, Helwani gave his prediction for St-Pierre vs. 'The Eagle'.

"GSP [vs.] Khabib, depends on the weight class. If it's at 170 [pounds], GSP. If it's at 155, Khabib."

The clash was another mega-fight that never materialized in the UFC. The pair were recently present at the Arnold Sports Festival. While there, the two former UFC champions engaged in a light-hearted moment as 'Rush' walked-in on Nurmagomedov and playfully choked him from behind.

You can see a clip of their interaction below:

You can watch Ariel Helwani giving his predictions on The MMA Hour below:

Jon Jones has been suspended from his gym

While many want to see Jon Jones face Francis Ngannou, his latest arrest has put his UFC status up in the air. The former light heavyweight champion has also now been suspended from the Jackson Wink MMA gym.

Mike Winkeljohn broke the news to Helwani on The MMA Hour, saying the decision was taken as a disciplinary measure post-Jon Jones' arrest in Las Vegas.

"I said, 'Jon, here's the deal, man. You're like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time until you come back to the gym,' so, at the moment, he's out of the gym. He's not allowed to come in the gym, because I feel I had to do that. Ignoring it and expecting different results, as they say, is insanity."

Catch Mike Winkeljohn's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Jon Jones released a statement on social media, expressing his thoughts on not being allowed in the gym.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. https://t.co/7qJ6sDS4n7

