"I will do a home invasion on you" - Ariel Helwani revisits Chael Sonnen's iconic words of warning aimed at Wanderlei Silva 

Ariel Helwani recently posted a video on social media in which he interviewed former Chael Sonnen.

In the interview, 'The Bad Guy' is seen slamming his former rival Wanderlei Silva in hilarious fashion and warning the Brazilian about a possible home invasion.

Helwani also posted a goat emoji hinting that Chael Sonnen is the 'GOAT' (Greatest of all time) in terms of talking trash to his opponents.

"Wanderlei, you are an immigrant from Brazil," said Sonnen in the interview. "I'm a gangster from America, are you sure you want to play that game with me? Listen Wanderlei, I will do a home invasion on you. I will cut the power to your house and next thing you hear will be me climbing up your stairs in a pair of night-vision goggles I bought from the back of Soldier of Fortune magazine. I will pick the lock on the master bedroom door and take a picture of you in bed with the Nogueira brothers working on your 'jiu-jitsu'..."

Watch the clip below:

Chael Sonnen is well-known for his impeccable trash-talking skills and witty sense of humor.

During his UFC career, 'The Bad Guy' produced numerous moments of comical verbal taunts and pokes towards other fighters. Sonnen targeted several Brazilians, including the Nogueira brothers, Wanderlei Silva and Anderson Silva.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays



Chael ain’t lie. @MMAFighting “1 on 1, 2 on 1, or 5 on 1; I’ll make em all need 9-1-1”Chael ain’t lie. @MMAFighting “1 on 1, 2 on 1, or 5 on 1; I’ll make em all need 9-1-1”Chael ain’t lie. https://t.co/mvq77Qnk2m

Revisiting the rivalry between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva underwent a fierce rivalry in the UFC as both competed in the middleweight division. They were chosen to be the coaches for The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil Season 3, which added more fuel to the fire.

The bout between Sonnen and Silva was scheduled for UFC 173, UFC 175 as well as TUF Finale. However, Wanderlei Silva injured his hand during a brawl with Sonnen during the filming of TUF.

Watch the brawl below:

Wanderlei Silva ultimately pulled out entirely from the fight after he failed to submit an application to fight in the state of Nevada. The failure came after Silva's refusal to undergo a random drug test.

He was later replaced by Vitor Belfort. However, it was Chael Sonnen this time who failed his random drug test and was removed from the fight.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting It's main event time! Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva, a grudge match years in the making, is here. Who ya got?! #BellatorNYC It's main event time! Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva, a grudge match years in the making, is here. Who ya got?! #BellatorNYC https://t.co/2LHNz0tTYM

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva finally fought at Bellator 180 in 2017. In the highly anticipated bout, stemming from a heated rivalry, Sonnen ultimately came out and defeated Silva via unanimous decision.

Watch the full fight here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim