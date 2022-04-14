The show-win model is downright disrespectful - Ariel Helwani slams UFC's incentive-based pay structure, believes all fighters who secure finish should get bonus

Ariel Helwani has slammed the UFC's "antiquated" incentive-based pay structure. According to Helwani, the show-win pay structure is downright disrespectful to UFC fighters.

Helwani was happy about Gilbert Burns earning a win bonus despite losing against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. He, however, believes that the sport's leading athletes like 'Durinho' do not need the incentive of a win bonus to give their best inside the octagon.

As per Helwani, even the newest entries do not need an incentive to deliver as they are the hungriest on the UFC roster.

While the Canadian-American journalist doesn't think fighters need incentives, he believes the best way to do it is to pay a bonus for every finish. Helwani advised the UFC to get rid of the Performance and Fight of the Night bonuses and pay a bonus for every finish on the card. The 39-year old recently said on an episode of The MMA Hour:

"The show-win model is so antiquated. It's downright [disrespectful], one of the most disrspectful things that continue to happen in our sport. You're telling me that Gilbert Burns didn't deserve to know how much he was making going into that fight... To me the best way to incentivize fighters right now is to give them a bonus. Get rid of the performance nonsense. Get rid of the Fight of the Night nonsense and say, 'Everyone who gets a finish on this card, gets a bonus.'"

Watch Helwani's take on the UFC fighter pay structure below:

The UFC fighter pay structure

The UFC pay structure currently comprises of a certain amount of money the fighter receives to show for the fight and an equal amount if he walks out with his hands raised. Apart from that, $50,000 each is given out to fighters who win performance bonuses and to the fighters who win the Fight of the Night bonus.

Dana White has faced severe criticism over the years for his incentive-based pay structure. However, the UFC president has not budged an inch and has a strong opinion about the company's fighter pay model.

White explained the significance of incentives for fighters during a lecture at Stanford University in 2013. According to the UFC boss, fighters will have no reason to fight if given too much money. Hence, he developed an incentive-based structure to ensure entertaining performances from his fighters.

Watch a clip of White's lecture below:

Maximum Power @TheMaximumPower Dana White’s philosophy around UFC fighter pay hasn’t changed in a decade. This clip is from his 2013 lecture at Stanford University. Have at it. Dana White’s philosophy around UFC fighter pay hasn’t changed in a decade. This clip is from his 2013 lecture at Stanford University. Have at it. https://t.co/IuYQatHs9n

