Gilbert Burns to receive win-money at UFC 273 despite loss to Khamzat Chimaev, per Dana White

The recently concluded welterweight scrap between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 was being promoted as the 'people's main event' and it not only lived up to all the hype but exceeded it. The three-round bout turned out to be a back-and-forth barnburner and Burns, despite losing, is seemingly getting compensated for his admirable performance.

After slogging it out for three rounds in what turned out to be a riveting contest to say the least, it was Chimaev who edged Burns via unanimous decision. The duo were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus for their incredible performance and the bout is a surefire contender for 2022's 'Fight of the Year'.

UFC president Dana White was mighty impressed with the performance put on by both fighters on the night. During the post-fight press conference, he announced his decision to pay Burns his win-money along with the guaranteed show-money despite 'Durinho' losing the fight.

"I'm going to give Gilbert Burns win-money too. So he's going to get his show and win. That fight was ridiculous."

Gilbert Burns pushed Khamzat Chimaev to the limit at UFC 273

Despite losing to Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns' popularity has only risen following their explosive clash at UFC 273. 'Borz' was seemingly invincible heading into the fight, having conceded just one significant strike in his four previous UFC bouts.

Burns shattered that record along with the aura of invincibility surrounding Chimaev by making him look vulnerable several times in the fight. The Brazilian even outstruck his counterpart, landing 119 significant strikes with 59.5% accuracy. Chimaev, on the other hand, managed to land 108 significant strikes with 48.4% accuracy.

Heading into the fight, Chimaev claimed he'd finish Burns inside the first round. However, once the cage doors closed behind the pair, the Russian-born Swede found out that beating the No.2-ranked welterweight on the planet wouldn't be a cakewalk.

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev in their quest to become world champions. Chimaev will likely claim Burns' No.2 spot in the rankings with his recent victory, and a fight against No.1-ranked Colby Covington seems to be the likliest option.

