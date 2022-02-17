"When you say things that are racist, there's going to be repercussions" - Ariel Helwani weighs in on Joe Rogan controversy

After throwing his support behind Joe Rogan, Ariel Helwani now believes that the UFC commentator is rightfully dealing with the consequences of his actions.

During an episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani weighed in on Rogan's controversial 'N-word' montage. According to the MMA reporter:

"The story I am choosing to believe, based on my conversations... Again, not me making up stuff, not me putting out stuff – because I've told you already how I feel about this whole thing – look, there has to be repercussions for the things that you said. I don't care if it happened 10 years ago, 15 years ago. When you say things that are racist. There's going to be repercussions. That's not cancel culture, that's accountability. So whatever happens happens."

Watch the full video below:

Helwani initially expressed his support for Rogan after the comic received a ton of backlash for allegedly spreading false information about COVID-19 on his podcast. The Canadian journalist, who's been at odds with the UFC color commentator, even went as far as saying Rogan is "being done dirty" by the media.

The MMA pundit also revealed that Rogan's absence was likely due to ESPN stepping in to take action. However, Helwani reiterated that he does not support the "internet mob" who are trying to deplatform the 54-year-old by pressuring Spotify to remove the Joe Rogan Experience from its library.

Dana White calls BS on Ariel Helwani's publication regarding Joe Rogan's absence

A few days before UFC 271, Ariel Helwani's publication, MMA Fighting, reported that Joe Rogan won't be available due to a "scheduling conflict."

However, UFC president Dana White shut down the reports, claiming Rogan could've worked that night but chose not to. During the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, White told media members:

"There's no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn't work tonight. Joe Rogan could have worked tonight ... I don't know what Joe Rogan had to do, you guys will have to ask Joe Rogan. There was no 'Joe couldn't work tonight' or anything like that. I know that came out, it's total bulls***."

Watch the clip below:

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



"Joe Rogan didn't work tonight. Joe Rogan coulda worked tonight."



Full video: Dana White says it was Joe Rogan's call to miss #UFC271 "Joe Rogan didn't work tonight. Joe Rogan coulda worked tonight."Full video: bit.ly/34StYkP Dana White says it was Joe Rogan's call to miss #UFC271."Joe Rogan didn't work tonight. Joe Rogan coulda worked tonight."Full video: bit.ly/34StYkP https://t.co/u1e1etqapq

Helwani responded to Dana White's comments, saying the reports came from a statement issued by the UFC. In effect, White threw his own company's PR team under the bus.

Edited by David Andrew