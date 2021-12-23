"I'm starting to think that Herb Dean hates me" - Belal Muhammad believes 'Wonderboy' fight should have been stopped in first round 

Belal Muhammad had an impressive outing at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus last weekend.

In the co-main event of the last UFC fight card of 2021, 'Remember the Name' dominated former title challenger Stephen Thompson for three rounds and earned a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-26 and 30-26 in favor of the Chicago native.

However, Muhammad believes that the fight should not have gone the distance. The 33-year-old recently sat down for an interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. During the interaction, he suggested referee Herb Dean should have stopped the fight in the first round.

In the closing moments of the opening frame, Muhammad took 'Wonderboy's back on the ground and threw heavy strikes from that position, most of which went unanswered from Thompson.

However, the round ended without interference from Dean and the contest eventually went the full distance of 15 minutes.

"Man, I'm starting to think that Herb Dean hates me. It was 45 seconds of unanswered shots and it wasn't like, no movement of him trying to roll over to mount or trying to adjust, he was just literally covering his ears up. I thought, for sure, that could have been a finish... You took that finish away from me Herb Dean. That was a big finish, I think finishing off a guy like 'Wonderboy' would have been huge and Herb took that away from me."

Catch MMA Fighting's full interview with Belal Muhammad below:

Belal Muhammad called for a title shot after his win over Stephen Thompson

After his win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45, Belal Muhammad called out welterweight king Kamaru Usman for a championship match. 'Remember the Name' also fired shots at his former opponent Leon Edwards.

"The only thing I'm feeling right now is Kamaru Usman. I need that title shot. Leon Edwards is fighting 55-ers. He almost got knocked out by Nate Diaz. Get the fudge out of here, stay in London, stay in hiding. Bully's here, Bully's ready to fight. Let's get new blood in the title shots. Give me the fight."

Catch Belal Muhammad's full post-fight interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard