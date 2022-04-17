"I think he got that Dana White privilege" - Belal Muhammad feels Leon Edwards isn't deserving of a title shot

Belal Muhammad doesn't think Leon Edwards is the worthiest opponent for Kamaru Usman's next title defense.

The No.6-ranked welterweight believes he is more deserving than Edwards to fight for the title next. Muhammad argued that while the Englishman may be on a longer win streak compared to him, he has fought and beaten tougher competition.

According to the 33-year-old, Edwards got the title shot because of "Dana White privilege." However, Muhammad himself doesn't want any handouts on his way to earning a much-coveted title shot in the UFC. During the post-fight press conference following the recently concluded UFC Vegas 51 event, 'Remember the Name' said:

"I'm the one that's going through five, four, three, two, I'm the one that's saying yes to the toughest in the division. Leon may have more wins than me but he doesn't have the quality of ones that I have... I don't think he deserves to fight for the title. I think he got that Dana White privilege but you know, whatever, like I said, I don't, I don't expect to be handed anything, I have to fight for everything I got and I'm willing to keep doing that."

Watch the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight press conference below:

What's next for Belal Muhammad?

Welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque ran it back in the headliner of UFC Vegas 51 on April 16 at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas. Luque emerged victorious via KO in their first meeting back in 2016 at UFC 205. In the rematch, it was Muhammad who exacted revenge via unanimous decision after five rounds.

Currently undefeated in his last eight fights, Muhammad wants to take on former interim champion Colby Covington next. He called out 'Chaos' during his customary post-fight octagon interview.

"I’m going to stop calling for the champ because nobody wants to give me that shot. Let me get the big mouth Karen. Colby Covington’s out here calling out 155ers, come fight a real ‘70-pounder, you coward. I’m a real ‘70 pounder. I’m winning fights. I’m not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I’m not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I’m ‘Bully B’ off seven wins. Come fight a real challenge, coward."

Dana White has previously shared his interest in a fight between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev. If this fight materializes, a bout between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns is also a viable option.

