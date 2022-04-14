"Shut up dude, nobody cares about you anymore" - Belal Muhammad fires shots at Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad returns to the octagon in the UFC Vegas 51 main event on April 16. 'Remember the Name' looks to continue his six-fight win streak against the always dangerous Vicente Luque.

Before his main event on Saturday, Muhammad has been doing interviews to discuss the matchup with Luque and the future of the welterweight division. While speaking with Kevin Iole on Yahoo! Sports, 'Remember the Name' had this to say about Conor McGregor:

"Shut up, dude. Nobody cares about you anymore."

Muhammad's reference comes after McGregor's recent comments about returning to fight Kamaru Usman and becoming a three-division champion. 'Remember the Name' has a reason to be frustrated.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

If Muhammad beats Luque at UFC Vegas 51, he will be on a seven-fight win streak. Imagine fighting your heart out consistently and then watching someone skip the line for a title shot. With that said, everyone knows McGregor could realistically get the title shot because of his marketability.

Belal Muhammad thinks he just got caught the first time he fought Vicente Luque

Five and a half years ago, Muhammad and Luque fought for the first time as young prospects. 'The Silent Assassin' made quick work of 'Remember the Name' with a first-round KO. Although the American has lost once before, both fighters are different nowadays.

When Muhammad and Luque first fought, they had less than five UFC fights and took that fight on short notice. Since then, both fighters have improved drastically and clawed their way to the top of the division.

While speaking on Yahoo! Sports, Kevin Iole asked Muhammad about his first encounter with Luque. 'Remember the Name' had this to say:

"I don't like to overthink it. I think I am a whole different fighter, and I had to go through that to get where I am today..... It was a short notice fight for both of us. I think I just got caught. It is 4-ounce gloves, it happens.

Muhammad has a massive opportunity in the UFC Vegas 51 main event. If 'Remember the Name' can beat Luque, he will be one step closer to a title shot and avenging one of the worst losses of his MMA career. Easier said than done against 'The Silent Assassin.'

