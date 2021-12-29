“My wrist needs a little bit of ice” - Belal Muhammad offers Rolex the chance to sponsor him

Belal Muhammad has suggested that he’d like Rolex to sponsor him. ‘Bully B’ tweeted that his “wrist needs a little bit of ice” and put forth a business proposal to the world-renowned watch company.

Rolex is hailed by many as one of the most reputable watch designers and manufacturers in the world. The Swiss company was founded in Britain and is known for its focus on innovation and luxury. The company – headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland – generally sponsors top-tier models, celebrities, and athletes to represent the Rolex brand.

Belal Muhammad’s most recent bout was a dominant unanimous decision win against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus on December 18th. The win is regarded as the biggest of Muhammad's MMA career thus far.

Muhammad tweeted a video that featured screenshots of the DMs he’d sent to the Rolex brand’s social media account. ‘Bully B’ followed this up by sending them a video message in which he stated:

“Yo, Rolex. It’s your old boy ‘Bully B’ here. I’ve been hitting you up. No response yet, but I don’t know if you saw. Your boy is No. 5 in the world now. So, you know what that means. My wrist needs a little bit of ice. Just wanted to see if you wanted to throw a sponsorship this way. You got my phone number, email. Hit me up. We’ll work something out.”

The Rolex account hadn’t responded to Belal Muhammad’s texts. Whether or not the video message elicits any response remains to be seen.

Watch Belal Muhammad’s offer to Rolex in the video below:

Belal Muhammad on a potential grudge match against Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad recently revealed that he’s willing to fight multiple top-tier welterweight stars en route to a title shot. This includes potential matchups against Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Belal Muhammad pointed out that the Colby Covington fight is something he’s wanted for many years. Muhammad said:

“The fighter I'd like to punch, like I always wanted to hit Colby in the face. I have been calling for that fight for like 10 years now. Even before he was higher up there, even before he was in the rankings, before he was all of this, I just disliked that guy, I hated that guy. So I would always want to punch him in the face.”

Neither the No. 5-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad’s nor the No. 1-ranked Colby Covington’s respective next opponents and/or comeback dates have been revealed as of yet.

Edited by Josh Evanoff