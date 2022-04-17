"His fights get canceled every other day" - Belal Muhammad will be ready to fight Kamaru Usman for the title if luckless Leon Edwards trips "on a wire"

Belal Muhammad will be ready to step in for a title fight against Kamaru Usman if Leon Edwards ends up suffering yet another setback in the lead up to their upcoming title bout.

Muhammad inched one step closer to a title shot as he outpointed Vicente Luque via unanimous division at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 51 event. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the 33-year-old discussed his title aspirations.

'Remember the Name' expressed his willingness to serve as a replacement fighter for 'Rocky' should the Brit pull out of the bout against Usman. The title fight is expected to take place this summer. Here's what Muhammad said:

"If the title fight is going to happen in July, I want to be on that card. With Leon's luck, his fights get canceled every other day, so I would assume that something will happen where he'll trip on a wire or something and then I'll step in and fight Usman."

Watch Belal Muhammad's full interaction with the media at the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight presser below:

Belal Muhammad claims he deserves title shot over Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad delivered a dominant performance against one of the most dangerous finishers in Vicente Luque in the headliner of UFC Vegas 51. Prior to his latest success, 'Remember the Name' had decision wins over Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia last year.

Riding an eight-fight unbeaten run in the promotion, the 33-year-old believes he deserves a crack at the welterweight gold ahead of 'Rocky'.

In the post-fight presser, Muhammad claimed that he should be above Edwards in the queue by virtue of fighting tougher challenges and facing more quality opponents in the division:

"Leon's fighting 155'ers. None of these guys are fighting the contenders in the division. None of these guys had the guts to do that. I'm the one that's going through five, four, three, two, one. I'm the one that's saying 'yes' to the toughest in the division. Leon may have more wins than me, but he doesn't have the quality of ones that I have. I don't think he deserves to fight for the title. I think he got that Dana White privilege but you know, whatever, like I said, I don't, I don't expect to be handed anything. I have to fight for everything I got and I'm willing to keep doing that."

With his latest win over 'The Silent Assassin', Belal Muhammad improved his overall record to 21-3.

Edited by Aziel Karthak