'All I need is 15 minutes to beat you' - Belal Muhammad responds after Khamzat Chimaev calls him "No.1 bulls**t"

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev have been going back and forth at each other on social media ever since Muhammad revealed his intention to face 'Borz' next after defeating Stephen Thompson last weekend.

Muhammad outwrestled Thompson and won the three-round UFC Fight Night 199 co-main event via a one-sided unanimous decision.

He promptly called out Chimaev, who is considered the 'boogeyman' of the UFC by several MMA pundits and fans. The Chechen-born Swede took to Twitter to respond to Muhammad's challenge.

He called the 33-year-old fighter a quitter for giving up due to an eye poke against Leon Edwards earlier this year. The latter hit back by saying that Chimaev had retired because of COVID-19. 'Borz' then said he needs just a minute to knock out 'No.1 bulls**t' Muhammad. The American responded with:

"All I need is 15 min to beat you"

Khamzat Chimaev is unbeaten in his professional mixed martial arts career. He is 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the UFC, finishing all his fights in the process. Chimaev last fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in October and won the bout via submission in the first round.

Belal Muhammad holds a 11-3-1 record in his UFC career and is ranked No.5 in the welterweight division right now

Belal Muhammad was 9-0, having fought in Titan FC, Bellator and Hoosier Fight Club, before joining the UFC. He is a former Titan FC welterweight champion.

He lost his first fight in the world's biggest MMA promotion to Alan Jouban via unanimous decision. Muhammad has since suffered two more losses to ranked contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

However, he has won six of his last seven UFC encounters, the only blemish on that run being a no-contest against Edwards.

Belal Muhammad's most recent triumph took him to the No.5 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings and put him possibly a win or two away from a title shot.

