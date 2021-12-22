"I wonder if Colby still pays escorts to have Christmas dinner with him" - Belal Muhammad takes a dig at Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad has taken a jibe at Colby Covington for allegedly 'paying escorts' to appear in content that the latter posts on his social media accounts.

Covington is well-known for being one of the most creative MMA fighters when it comes to self-promotion and generating hype for his fights. On the verge of being cut from the UFC a few years ago, ‘Chaos’ – who’s a longtime pro-wrestling fan – adopted a new persona whereby he portrays himself as a heel/villain.

Apart from engaging in extremely personal trash talk with his opponents, Covington also posts photos and videos on social media of himself with a myriad of women. Many of them are purportedly professional models.

Belal Muhammad recently took to Twitter to poke fun at Covington. Muhammad alluded to the hypothesis that 'Chaos' pays the women for their appearances and that if it weren’t for the money, they’d rather not feature in his content.

Muhammad tweeted:

“I wonder if Colby still pays escorts to have Christmas dinner with him”

Muhammad and Covington are among the top 5 in the UFC's welterweight rankings. The duo could potentially lock horns at some point in the near future.

Covington has been campaigning for a fight against Jorge Masvidal, while Muhammad called out Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards in his post-fight interview following his recent win over 'Wonderboy'.

'Remember The Name' recently took to social media to call out Khamzat Chimaev.

Belal Muhammad is lobbying for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad has issued a call-out to Khamzat Chimaev in response to a tweet from the official ESPN MMA Twitter account. The tweet highlighted UFC president Dana White’s praise for Chimaev.

White suggested that nobody, apart from UFC welterweight Neil Magny, is eager to fight Chimaev.

Muhammad responded to the tweet by using MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic catchphrase – "send me location" – to suggest that he’s more than willing to fight Chimaev. He tweeted:

“Send me location @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc”

