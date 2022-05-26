"Sometimes your coaches know better" - Beneil Dariush has a piece of advice for former opponent Tony Ferguson

Beneil Dariush believes Tony Ferguson should look for a good team to make progress in the sport of mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Dariush said that 'El Cucuy' is on the right track in looking to join a new team with a good head coach:

"I actually think Tony has the right idea right now. He's talking about working with a team, having people who can push him, having a head coach, where he's not the head coach, where he doesn't wake up and be like, 'I feel like doing this.' Man, just because you feel something, isn't always the right thing to do. Sometimes your coaches know better... It's important to have coaches who expect things from you and you don't wanna fail that expectation. So, that being said, I think it would be a great idea for him to join a team."

You can watch the full interview with Beneil Dariush below:

Ferguson is in dire need of making changes to his MMA game. The 38-year-old is 0-4 in his last four encounters. In his last fight at UFC 274, Ferguson suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Michael Chandler.

Hence, it might be difficult for the former interim champ to return to winning ways without making significant changes to his gameplan.

Beneil Dariush open to training with Tony Ferguson

Beneil Dariush said that despite being a former foe, he would not mind training with Tony Ferguson:

"We're right by him [Tony Ferguson] and I would never deny a guy, even though we're in the same division, even though we have history, I would never deny him. if he wants to train here."

Dariush and 'El Cucuy' crossed paths at UFC 262. The fight was a one-sided affair as Dariush won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards to secure a win.

The 33-year-old has not competed since that fight. Dariush was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in February but had to pull out due to an injury.

