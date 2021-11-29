"You're not giving that guy enough credit" - 'Big' John McCarthy believes Khamzat Chimaev will not be an 'easy out' for Colby Covington; says 'Borz' is a better striker between the two

John McCarthy doesn't think Colby Covington is likely to have a field day in a potential clash against the UFC's hottest prospect, Khamzat Chimaev. According to McCarthy, Covington seemingly wants to fight Chimaev as early in the Russian's UFC career as possible.

McCarthy feels that Colby Covington wants Chimaev's lack of experience inside the octagon to work in his favor in a potential clash. 'Chaos' wants to take care of business before Khamzat Chimaev gains more experience and develops as a fighter, so that he has a better chance of winning and doesn't have to face him again.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said Colby Covington may be making a mistake by underestimating Chimaev's skills as a fighter. He thinks Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling skills are on par with Covington's but believes 'Borz' has the edge in the striking department.

The only thing that works in Covington's favor in a potential clash against Chimaev is his cardio, claims McCarthy. He said:

"Colby's keeping his eyes on things and he's saying 'you might want to get him [Khamzat Chimaev] early in his UFC career and touch him up and try to get past him so you can say, 'I've dealt with him, there's no reason to fight him again.' That might be a good way of looking at it but it also might be that you're not giving that guy enough credit. He's damn good and he can wrestle with you, no doubt. He's a better striker than Colby and so it's hard to say if his cardio can match Colby's and that may be what Colby is looking at is 'hey, I can push this guy and push him to break' and maybe he can but it ain't going to be an easy out. This is not one that you can sit there and say 'oh that's a good idea. Get him while he's in that position where he doesn't know anything or isn't smart enough or isn't going to bring in the same fight IQ as you can bring into [the fight]."

Colby Covington is open to fighting lower-ranked Khamzat Chimaev

Although he's undoubtedly one of the best welterweights on the planet, Colby Covington has lost to the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice already. To earn himself a third shot at the title, Covington must put away a big name in his next fight. While rumors are rife that he'll fight Jorge Masvidal next, a blockbuster matchup with Khamzat Chimaev may also be on the cards.

Colby Covington recently addressed the possibility of fighting Khamzat Chimaev down the line. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Covington had this to say:

“What does he have, four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids and these hype jobs. This is fighting, man. People can get seriously hurt from rushing people like that. But if you guys want to rush a guy, take some time off of his life and send him for a hospital treatment, then, yeah, the door is open for that."

