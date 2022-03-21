He will get smoked - 'Big' John McCarthy on how Kamaru Usman would perform against Canelo Alvarez

As reports are spreading suggesting Kamaru Usman is hoping to line up a potential meeting with Canelo Alvarez, John McCarthy shared his opinion on how he believes the fight will go.

Despite having a handful of competitors lining up to fight for the welterweight title, the 34-year-old has his sights set on a switch over to the sport of boxing in hopes of fighting the Mexican.

While speaking to his co-host Josh Thomson on a new episode of the Weighing In podcast, 'Big' John McCarthy didn't hold back in his analysis for the matchup, claiming the mixed martial artist would lose badly if the bout does get scheduled.

"I agree with Dana. If Dana thought it was a good fight for his guy, he would do it, cause it would make money. Let's be honest. I'm not in any fashion trying to put Kamaru Usman down in any way, he's a fantastic champion, he's a fantastic MMA fighter, and he would get smoked in a boxing match with Canelo. Smoked."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been a force since joining the UFC and is currently riding a 15-fight win streak with the promotion. He captured the belt in his tenth fight with the company and has defended it five times.

Similar to Conor McGregor, Usman wants to transition over to boxing expecting to get a large payday for a single fight. While the wrestler would have the height and size advantage, a boxer of Canelo Alvarez's caliber is too big of a mismatch for Dana White to be on board.

Watch the full podcast below:

What's next for Kamaru Usman?

As he patiently waits to recover from his hand injury, there is a welterweight line forming full of high-level athletes that all want to welcome Kamaru Usman back to the Octagon.

Although Colby Covington beat Jorge Masvidal and cemented himself in the top two of the division, his previous two losses to the champion means the former interim champion must first grab another win before he can make the claim for a title shot.

The most likely opponent to stand across from the 170lb king when the cage doors close is Leon Edwards. The Brit is on ten-fight ( 1 No contest) unbeaten run and believes he will dethrone the long-reigning titleholder.

