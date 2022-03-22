Nothing wrong with a comeback fight - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith offer Dan Hooker advice after loss at UFC London

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith and Hall of Famer Michael Bisping have suggested that Dan Hooker needs to take a step back in competition following his latest loss at UFC London.

This past weekend, Hooker was beaten by Arnold Allen in the very first round of their fight. The bout was Hooker's return to 145 but it didn't turn out the way he would've hoped for.

While speaking on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Smith suggested that Hooker needs to fight someone who is behind him in the rankings. 'Lionheart' said:

"If Dan Hooker just took a couple of steps back and I'm not saying take easy fights or take layoffs or take warm-up fights. Just back yourself down a little bit and it puts you in a precarious situation. You start fighting guys behind you in the rankings, it's super dangerous because you start losing to those, now we've got a big f***ing problem."

According to Michael Bisping, he feels that Hooker needs to take a 'comeback fight' instead of just being willing to step into the octagon with the toughest of fighters. 'The Hangman' recently lost to Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev in the lightweight division before moving down to featherweight.

"In boxing, it's called a comeback and there's nothing wrong with having a comeback fight. We're not shi**ing on Dan Hooker, as I said, we've both got tremendous respect and it's not a UFC thing, it's a mixed martial arts thing. We are so quick and willing and so ready to jump in there with the toughest guy."

Dan Hooker is currently 1-3 in his last four UFC fights

In 2021, Dan Hooker started the year with a loss to newcomer Michael Chandler. At UFC 257, Chandler knocked out 'The Hangman' inside the very first round of their showdown.

Following his loss to the former Bellator champion, Hooker went on to beat Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, and shortly afterward, 'The Hangman' stepped into the octagon with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. Hooker suffered his second loss of 2021 to the Russian, who submitted him in the very first round.

Hooker now finds his back against the wall having suffered three losses in his last four fights. In fact, 'The Hangman' has won just one fight in his last five UFC outings, as he also lost to Dustin Poirier in 2020.

