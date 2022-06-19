Bob Arum willing to do Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury "with or without the UFC"

Bob Arum is down with the idea of booking a crossover mixed-rules matchup between Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Both Ngannou and Fury have previously stated that they want to fight each other sometime next year and it seems that they have found a veteran promoter in Arum.

The 90-year-old is keen to organize a fight between two of the biggest names in the world of combat sports right now and he's willing to do it "with or without" partnering with the UFC. Ngannou is currently under contract with the UFC. The MMA promotion isn't allowing him to compete under another banner while being employed by them.

DarrenRawDogTill @raw_till Unfortunately only way Ngannou VS Fury would happen is if Francis leaves the UFC



Good luck getting Dana White to work with Bob Arum Unfortunately only way Ngannou VS Fury would happen is if Francis leaves the UFC Good luck getting Dana White to work with Bob Arum https://t.co/mp7xVi5ERk

Arum noted that Ngannou is currently recovering from a knee ligament surgery he underwent earlier this year. He said he'll only start working on the fight once Ngannou's fit and ready to compete again. During a recent interaction with Combat Sports on Fanatic View, Arum said:

"Well, I think he's still, the MMA guy is still recovering from an injury, but I would love to do that fight and depending on Ngannou's contract with the UFC, we'd either do it with or without the UFC but that would be a huge, huge event."

Watch the interview below:

Dana White not onboard with potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou clash

Dana White is self-admittedly not a fan of crossover fights and has previously expressed his unwillingness to be a part of a "silly" boxing match between Ngannou and Fury. White revealed that he only promoted the 2017 blockbuster between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor because it became the talk of the town at the time.

Fans and media were all aboard about wanting to see the fight, so the UFC supremo decided to promote it. With Ngannou and Fury, however, he isn't willing to do the same. White claimed that anyone who understands boxing knows that Ngannou won't be able to hang with 'The Gypsy King' inside a squared circle.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White said:

"I don’t love the crossover fights. They’re f***ing stupid. F***ing waste of time, energy, and money. It’s silly, but I get it. Boxing is a massive advantage for Tyson Fury. Ngannou just wrestled Ciryl Gane. If you know anything about fighting, it’s just a silly conversation."

