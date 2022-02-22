"All you guys are fu***** pu*****" - Bobby Green goes off on UFC lightweights for allegedly ducking Islam Makhachev

Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour welcomed Bobby Green for the first time in over a decade. The 35-year-old Green then wasted no time in calling out the entire lightweight division.

After patching things up with Helwani over past problems, Green moved on to talk about his upcoming main event bout with the powerful and undeniable Islam Makhachev.

'King' was called upon to take the fight against Makhachev, which will take place just two weeks after he competed at UFC 271. However, the MMA veteran believes those ranked in the top 10 of the weight class refused to fight on short notice.

Speaking to Helwani, Green had this to say:

"I know already, the top 10 guys, Hooker said it best, all those mother fu***** got the call first. I guarantee you, all those guys were pu*****. All you guys are fu***** pu*****."

Continuing, Bobby Green insulted fighters in the weight class for not jumping at the chance:

"All those guys play this like this weird game, I feel like they hold their cards in and they wait for the right time to 'ah, pull out my ace,' like no, sometimes you gotta jump on it, you know, and you just gotta take it the way it is. And now, I'm jumping over all of you guys, because why? you're too pu*** to take the opportunity."

The 42-fight veteran then rightfully hyped himself up, insinuating there isn't anybody in the division like him:

"I wanna show people, I'm not crazy, I'm fu***** nuts. Okay? I'm fu***** nuts, I'll show all you pu*** mother fu***** this is how I'm gonna do this s***, let me show you some real G s***."

Bobby Green spoke on Ariel Helwani's latest episode of The MMA Hour.

Bobby Green could produce a huge upset next

Although the California-born athlete isn't currently ranked, Bobby Green has a unique chance to skip ahead of an entire division with a win over Islam Makhachev on Saturday.

The No.4-ranked lightweight in the world will be a tough task for Green. However, getting his hand raised could put Green one win away from a chance at UFC gold.

Regardless of his result against Makhachev, Green has already shared an Instagram post highlighting a fight he would love to be a part of.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since breaking his foot at UFC 264. The Irishman is expected to return this year, and it will be interesting to see who he faces next.

