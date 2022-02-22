"Bobby is special" - Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green will go differently than expected

Chael Sonnen believes the upcoming matchup between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green will play out differently than what most people are expecting. According to 'The American Gangster', the narrative that Makhachev will take Green down and dominate him on the mat throughout the fight may not turn out to be true.

While he acknowledges Makhachev as the favorite, Sonnen feels there are aspects to the fight which make it more competitive than it seems. He explained that Green is well aware that his Russian counterpart will try to get him close to the fence before shooting for the legs, so he'll be prepared. He added that the MMA veteran has a solid takedown defense as well.

Sonnen also claimed Green's counter-punching will come to good use when Makhachev tries to close the distance on him, leaving the Dagestani vulnerable to getting hit. He also pointed out that due to the fight taking place at a catchweight of 160lbs, 'King" will have a size advantage.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger said:

"Everybody says they're going to stop Islam from taking them down but Bobby is different, Bobby is special. I think we're going to see a different fight here. Islam is the favorite. I don't disagree with that [but] for Islam to go throw Bobby down, keep him there and pound him out is extremely unlikely. It's an interesting match and now that we're armed with the weight change which was requested by Bobby, so we know the taxation on his body is going to be less and we know the size at least in theory is also going to favor him."

Check out Chael Sonnen's take on the Makhachev vs. Green bout below:

Bobby Green confident about finishing Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49

Bobby Green and Islam Makhachev are set to collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on February 26. Makhachev was initially set to take on Beneil Dariush. However, Dariush had to pull out at the last moment due to an ankle injury. That's when Green, who fought earlier this month at UFC 271, decided to step up on short notice.

Heading into the fight as an underdog, Bobby Green is certainly not talking like one. He feels he'll shock the world by putting up a striking masterclass and finishing Islam Makhachev. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'King' said:

"I’m gonna walk in there like a gangster and punch that guy right in his f**king face. I’m going to keep hitting him in his face until he goes down."

