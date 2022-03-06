"Both have weak chins" - Jake Paul wants Jorge Masvidal to fight Conor McGregor next

Jake Paul has proposed that Jorge Masvidal fight Conor McGregor next.

The YouTuber turned boxer is now playing the role of a UFC matchmaker. According to 'The Problem Child', Masvidal vs. McGregor makes sense as both can throw a punch but have "weak chins". He reckons it will be a "50/50" fight that will end with someone getting knocked out.

Jake Paul wrote on Twitter:

"We already know Conor [McGregor] can’t finish [Nate] Diaz. Right fight to make is Masvidoll vs Macgregor. 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins"

While Jake Paul is not in a position to make fights happen in the UFC, his proposal does not look like a bad fight at all.

As it stands, 'Gamebred' has now gone winless in three consecutive fights. 'Notorious', on the other hand, has suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in his last two fights.

Conor McGregor might get a title shot upon his return

Conor McGregor had a forgettable 2021. After a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, he suffered a horrible leg injury against 'The Diamond' at UFC 264.

The version of McGregor that will step inside the octagon next is unknown. However, he is such a good self-promoter that he can throw his name into title contention while being sidelined. What's even more interesting is that UFC president Dana White is not ruling out the possibility.

According to White, if reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira wants to take on McGregor on the Irishman's return, the fight could be made. In a recent interview with The Underground, White said:

“Well, it’s going to depend on who the champion is. The champion has some say in that, too. Who is going to be the champ when Conor McGregor comes back and what do they want to do? If you look at [Charles] Oliveira, if it’s still Oliveira by the time [McGregor] comes back, maybe he wants Conor. Who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

Watch Dana White's full interview below:

