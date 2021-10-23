"That is too fake to me" - Brandon Moreno believes Deiveson Figueiredo feigned the show of sportsmanship after their second fight 

Brandon Moreno didn't buy into Deiveson Figueiredo's display of sportsmanship following the latter's loss in their rematch at UFC 263. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the flyweight champ revealed that he felt Figueiredo's gestures following the fight were fake.

Moreno acknowledged that Figueiredo was very respectful of him after the fight. However, he also pointed out that only a week after their rematch, the Brazilian started making 'excuses' for the defeat and also claimed that Moreno is afraid of him:

"Man, that is my problem. I mean, not my problem but the guy was very respectful after the fight, right? He came with me and hugged me and everything and that was nice, I mean I had too much respect for him doing that but man, I mean, one week after the fight, he start with the interviews and with excuses and start to say again that I'm scared of him. Man, come on, I mean, do I [be] respectful or not, are you real or not? I mean that is too fake to me, so man, that's why again, people know me, the people understand who I am," Brandon Moreno said.

Check out Brandon Moreno's interview below:

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will step inside the octagon in a much-anticipated trilogy fight for the flyweight title at the upcoming UFC 270 pay-per-view on January 22.

The pair have fought each other twice in the past, with the first fight ending in a stalemate and Moreno winning the rematch via third round submission.

Brandon Moreno wants to knockout Deiveson Figueiredo in trilogy fight

Brandon Moreno will be aiming for a knockout victory in his trilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. According to the Mexican fighter, he should have won the first fight on the scorecards. He won his second fight via submission, so Moreno wants to get a KO in the trilogy fight to settle the rivalry once and for all:

Also Read

"The first time I felt like I beat this guy in the cards of the judges. Obviously, it was a draw. But I felt like I won by decision. The second one was a submission so this time I go for the knockout, why not?"

Edited by Jack Cunningham