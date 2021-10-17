"He needs a lot of work, the poor b****rd" - Brandon Moreno roasts Deiveson Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo ahead of trilogy

Brandon Moreno recently commented on Henry Cejudo's Instagram post, roasting Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of their trilogy bout. The flyweight champion wrote:

"Awesome, good luck. I wish you all the best with the training camp, cause he needs a lot of work the poor bast***."

Check out a screenshot of Brandon Moreno's comment on this post:

Brandon Moreno's comment on Henry Cejudo's Instagram post

Deiveson Figueiredo is rumored to face Brandon Moreno in a trilogy bout on January 22 at UFC 270.

The former flyweight champion has made some drastic changes to his fight camp for the upcoming trilogy against Moreno. The Brazilian has moved to the United States and is training with Henry Cejudo.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo met for the first time at UFC 256. The bout between the two flyweights ended in a draw. It was regarded by many as one of the greatest fights of 2020.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is ruled a majority draw at #UFC256 Figueiredo retains his flyweight title 🏆 @espnmma Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is ruled a majority draw at #UFC256Figueiredo retains his flyweight title 🏆 @espnmma https://t.co/sVfarXfsik

The pair then met at UFC 263. Moreno dominated Figueiredo and won via a third-round submission. The Brazilian then demanded an immediate rematch.

ESPN @espn BRANDON MORENO IS THE NEW MEN’S FLYWEIGHT CHAMP!He is the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history 🇲🇽 BRANDON MORENO IS THE NEW MEN’S FLYWEIGHT CHAMP!He is the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history 🇲🇽 https://t.co/ZoJPjgAkxF

The history between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja

The consensus in the MMA community was that Brandon Moreno’s first UFC flyweight title defense would be against No.3-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja.

The pair have fought twice in the past; Pantoja has emerged victorious on both occasions. 'The Assassin Baby' first faced the Brazilian in an exhibition match during The Ultimate Fighter 24 in 2016. Pantoja won this bout against the Mexican via submission.

The flyweights faced each other again, at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman in Chile. Pantoja thoroughly outstruck the Mexican and won the bout via unanimous decision.

UFC @ufc The nicest callout we've seen? 🤔🗣 @PantojaMMA is ready to take the call with the champ. #UFCVegas34 The nicest callout we've seen? 🤔🗣 @PantojaMMA is ready to take the call with the champ. #UFCVegas34 https://t.co/cypvdCNn2M

Also Read

Pantoja was expected to face the flyweight champion next, but he recently had knee surgery that will keep him out for a while.

'The Assassin Baby' has been keen on maintaining activity inside the octagon, thus choosing to take the fight against Deiveson Figueiredo instead of waiting for Pantoja.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh