"Instant classic" - Brendan Schaub believes Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 will be worthy of a Hall of Fame induction

Brendan Schaub firmly believes that the potential third bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will be Hall of Fame material.

During his YouTube show, Schaub spoke about Volkanovski’s performance against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. He was impressed by the UFC featherweight champion.

Schaub said that under specific circumstances, another meeting between Volkanovski and former champ Holloway would be worthy of a Hall of Fame induction:

“Think about Max’s last outing. Best he ever looked. I love Alexander Volkanovski. I don’t know him personally, I know Max. Max is a buddy. Think how f*****g, I mean Max had one of the best performances ever last time. He was on f*****g fire. So you bring that same Max against this Alexander Volkanovski. We’re going sizzler. You’re both getting a gold f*****g jacket going to UFC Hall of Fame… This is an instant classic man.”

Volkanovski and Max Holloway have fought each other twice already. The first fight took place at UFC 245 0n December 14, 2019. Holloway entered the octagon as the reigning UFC featherweight champion and was looking to defend his belt for the fourth time. He lost to Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

The pair met again at UFC 251 on July 12, 2020. Once again, Volkanovski was victorious and made his first successful defense. This time, the Aussie won via split decision.

After two defeats, Holloway bounced back by defeating Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez in two 2021 main events. Both times he was awarded a Fight of the Night bonus.

Alexander Volkanovski still interested in third bout with Max Holloway

Despite winning both of their previous fights, Volkanovski confirmed with BT Sport that he’d accept an opportunity to meet the Hawaiian for a third time.

After his dominant performance against ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273, Volkanovski said in an interview that, while he's open to the trilogy, he's not as interested in chasing it as he previously was.

'The Great' will just keep doing his thing. If the trilogy fight comes through, it will be for the right reasons. Volkanovski suggested it would do well on pay-per-view, hence why it probably makes sense. Nevertheless, everything depends on what comes out of the meetings between Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby.

