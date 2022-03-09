"Khamzat is undeniable" - Brendan Schaub believes Colby Covington should fight Khamzat Chimaev after 'Borz' "starches" Gilbert Burns

Brendan Schaub recently offered his take on a potential scrap between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington. As per the former UFC heavyweight, if 'Borz' were to overcome his next opponent, Gilbert Burns, in a decisive manner, a fight against 'Chaos' would be inevitable.

Schaub declared that a dominant performance against 'Durinho' will see 'Borz' become the No.2 ranked welterweight in the world. This would undoubtedly pave the way for a clash against No.1 ranked contender Colby Covington.

"To me, Colby Covington should fight the winner of [Khamzat Chimaev] - Gilbert Burns that's the fight. As a pure standpoint, as, you know, just if you want to keep the game pure and you want to do what's right, Khamzat is undeniable and if he were to, I think he fights April 9th on the next pay-per-view, he's the third fight on that main card. If Khamzat were to just absolutely storm through Gilbert Burns, he's gonna jump to No. 2 in the world and for Colby, it's gonna be tough to ignore him then." said Schaub.

Schaub subsequently predicted that 'Borz' will walk out of his upcoming clash against Burns as the victor. The 38-year-old asserted that Chimaev did not have any chinks in his armor and was seemingly indomitable inside the octagon at this point.

"[Chimaev's] a monster dude and I do think he starches Gilbert Burns. I really do and if he were to do that I think Colby's going to be forced to take a Khamzat fight."

Check out Brendan Schaub's take on the Covington-Chimaev fight below:

Khamzat Chimaev shows off his shooting skills alongside Darren Till

In a recent post on social media, 'The Smesh Bros', Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till were seen testing their skills at a shooting range in Las Vegas. The duo were seen weilding some heavy-duty firearms.

The post only displayed a short segment of their experience in Las Vegas for UFC 272. Chimaev revealed that the full video is set to be released on March 11.

Watch the clip below:

The Chechen welterweight is currently on a collision course with Gilbert Burns. The 170-lbs bigwigs are all set to lock horns at UFC 273 on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

