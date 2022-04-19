"For Conor, that's a no-brainer" - Brendan Schaub on potential Alexander Volkanovski vs. Conor McGregor fight at lightweight

Brendan Schaub believes fighting Alexander Volkanovski at lightweight is a no-brainer for Conor McGregor.

Volkanovski has revealed in multiple interviews that he's willing to move up to lightweight (155 pounds) for the chance to fight McGregor. According to the Aussie champion, he has beaten every featherweight legend of his generation except McGregor.

Schaub, who recently filmed an episode of Food Truck Diaries with the reigning UFC featherweight champion, chimed in with his thoughts regarding a potential Volkanovski vs. McGregor matchup. Schaub, during an episode of his YouTube show, said:

"I think [Volkanovski] said what makes the most sense for him is Conor at '55 because he beat all the legends at '45. He wants to be the king of '45. And I was like, 'Conor never working '45.' He was like, 'No. So I'll meet him at lightweight if he'll do it.' So he'll meet him at '55 which is a great f***ing fight. For Conor, that's a no-brainer – fighting the champ at '45 at '55. You know, Conor's a problem at '55. I know he hasn't got a ton of wins there but he's still a f***ing monster."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski reveals what beating Conor McGregor would mean for his legacy

Alexander Volkanovski strives to set himself apart as the greatest UFC featherweight of all time. However, the Australian champion is of the opinion that he needs to get past Conor McGregor to legitimately earn the title.

Appearing on an episode of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Volkanovski said:

"[Conor McGregor] is the only other champion in my division that I haven't fought yet. I beat every other dude so it makes a lot of sense. Yeah, money, the circus around it, hype, all that s**t, but hey, I want all the legends of my division. I've taken out most of them and he's one of them. He's held that belt. I want to take out all the guys that have held this belt and leave no one else in this division but me, if you want that GOAT status."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's interview below:

McGregor has spent the last nine months on the sidelines after he suffered a freak injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. The Irishman has expressed his desire to fight welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight but hasn't responded to Volkanovski's comments so far.

