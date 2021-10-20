"This is it from here" - Brendan Schaub ends beef with Ariel Helwani

Brendan Schaub and Ariel Helwani have been going back and forth for quite some time now. Now, former UFC fighter and stand-up comedian Schaub has decided to put an end to his beef with journalist Helwani.

Speaking on his podcast Below the Belt, 'Big Brown' claimed he apologized to Helwani and was ready to move past their scuffle.

"We had a conversation, a straight-up phone call like two grown-ups. I don't hate the guy... I think this kind of spiralled out of control a little bit on his end because when I made those off-putting comments about him, I didn't realise how bad I hurt him... The context on 'Fighter and the Kid', it came off as a joke. I get it from a number of different angles... Ariel, there might be some people out there who want to carry this on. That has nothing to do with me. This is it from here. This is it on my side of things," said Schaub.

Watch Brendan Schaub speak about Ariel Helwani below:

The tussle between Schaub and Helwani began when the former UFC heavyweight quoted Joe Rogan. The UFC color commentator claimed that Helwani was banned from covering UFC events because he revealed information about Brock Lesnar's surprise return at UFC 200.

Ariel Helwani hit back at both Brendan Schaub and Rogan for spreading false rumors. He added that he wouldn't have been covering the sport if he had actually leaked top-secret information from the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Brendan Schaub retired from mixed martial arts after his loss to Travis Browne at UFC 181 in December 2014

Brendan Schaub was involved in a heated rivalry with former interim Gladiator Challenge heavyweight champion Travis Browne. The duo exchanged a lot of words before and after their fight at UFC 181 in Las Vegas on December 6, 2014.

Browne defeated Schaub via TKO at the 4:50 mark of the first round. 'Hapa' flattened out Schaub and pounded him with hard strikes on the ground until the referee stopped the bout.

A few months later, in October 2015, Brendan Schaub announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

After hanging up his boots, Schaub continued to train in MMA and ended up being promoted to the rank of black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

