Brendan Schaub and Jon Anik explain why Conor McGregor's callout of Kamaru Usman makes sense

Brendan Schaub is down with the idea of Conor McGregor taking on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title down the line.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor expressed a desire to move up to 170 lbs in a bid to become the first fighter in UFC history to win world titles in three weight classes.

While many fans and analysts don't want the bout to happen, Schaub thinks it isn't a bad fight to make. He pointed out that McGregor has recently bulked up and therefore won't be too small for the 170 lbs division. He also feels that if Usman can get past Leon Edwards in his next fight, defending the title against McGregor could earn him a big payday.

In the latest episode of The Schaub Show podcast, 'Big Brown' and UFC commentator Jon Anik discussed the viability of a potential clash between McGregor and Usman. Schaub said:

"For Kamaru, it's kind of like these super fights make sense. Conor is a super fight... Kamaru vs. Conor, yeah, sign me up, man, sign me up... When it comes to Conor, it's like, I hope that happens so Kamaru gets this huge payday. That's why I want it."

Anik seemed to echo Schaub's comments, claiming that Usman will likely opt for a money fight with McGregor if he beats Edwards later this year, rather than face the winner of the upcoming Gilbert Burns-Khamzat Chimaev fight. He said:

"If Khamzat Chimaev is able to get past Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman is able to get through Leon Edwards, Usman and Chimaev is the fight to make... That would be an itch that Kamaru Usman would want to scratch but yes, you hit on a lot of truths, even if they're inconvenient truths about Conor McGregor and his star power and the payday that Kamaru Usman would realize [by fighting McGregor]."

How do Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman compare in terms of their recent form?

Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman are on the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their recent form inside the octagon. McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights and lost back-to-back bouts via stoppage against Dustin Poirier last year. He is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264.

'The Nigerian Nightmare', on the other hand, has run through the entire welterweight division since joining the UFC in 2015. He is currently undefeated inside the octagon with a 15-fight win streak to his name. In his last fight, Usman picked up a unanimous decision victory in a rematch with Colby Covington. He is expected to take on Leon Edwards later this year.

