"I wish his corner had stopped it earlier" - Brendan Schaub praises Herb Dean for "phenomenal" stoppage in Alexander Volkanovski vs. TKZ fight

Brendan Schaub has agreed with referee Herb Dean's call to stop the UFC 273 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Korean Zombie' early in the fourth round.

During his YouTube show, Schaub spoke about this past weekend's headliner, which saw UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski defend his title for the third time against Chan Sung Jung.

'Big Brown' made it clear that he fully agreed with Dean's decision to end the fight when he did. He also called out Jung's corner for not stopping the contest sooner.

“I wish his corner had stopped it earlier. Shout out to Herb Dean. He did a phenomenal job stopping that fight. Phenomenal job. I would’ve stopped it earlier from his corner. Especially dad of three, you have all this legacy in the UFC and WEC. We don’t have to prove anything. It’s just, we’re not there man. You’re not winning this fight…There’s no point. You get paid the same regardless.”

The stoppage came at the beginning of the fourth round. Up until that point, ‘The Korean Zombie’ had received many strikes from Alexander Volkanovski and was visibly damaged.

Owing to his grit and determination, Jung kept on going. However it wasn’t enough as another barrage of Volkanovski punches forced Herb Dean to stop the fight 40 seconds into the penultimate frame.

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski was also concerned about his opponent's wellbeing heading into the fourth round. He even asked 'The Korean Zombie' if he wanted to continue.

#UFC273 Volkanovski to start Round 4 looked at Zombie and said "are you sure?" Before the round started. All class. And Still.

Alexander Volkanovski on ‘The Korean Zombie’s trademark tenacity

Days after his latest octagon outing, the UFC featherweight champion showed up in the The MMA Hour studio. He spoke with Ariel Helwani on various topics, starting with grading his own performance.

Volkanovski said that he could have done better and aimed to finish the fight earlier. However, due to the tenacity that the ‘The Korean Zombie’ is known for, he failed to put Jung away until the fourth stanza.

Alexander Volkanovski acknowledged that Jung was a tough opponent and took some hard shots. He also admitted that his hands were hurting from hitting his opponent, but he still kept coming.

Volkanovski assumed that he rocked Jung five to six times. In the end, he was happy that Herb Dean stopped the fight when he did.

‘The Korean Zombie’ nickname originates from Chan Sung Jung’s fighting style and ability to absorb a high level of punishment. He became known for taking a high volume of punches and coming back with his own offense. That was certainly on display at UFC 273.

