"It's a problem" - Brendan Schaub on fighters winning technical decisions after throwing illegal strikes at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad

Brendan Schaub has weighed in on the UFC Vegas 51 event and expressed his displeasure with two of the bouts on the card going to technical decisions.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight pointed out the flaws in the scoring system and suggested that both fights should have been ruled no contests, at best.

Here's what Brendan Schaub said:

"It's a problem in our scoring system and the judging. I mean, just because you are up on the scorecards, let's say two rounds and you're going out third, you throw an illegal strike, it should just be a no contest, DQ, no matter what."

Watch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

The first controversy surrounded Martin Buday and Chris Barnett, a fight that went down on the preliminary card. The fight saw Buday deliver an elbow to the back of his opponent's head in the third round.

It was ruled that Barnett couldn't continue the fight. Rather than declaring the fight as a no contest or disqualifying the Slovakian for the illegal blow, the referee determined that the strike was unintentional and sent the fight to the judges, who declared Buday the winner.

Another instance took place in the co-main event of the night, which saw Caio Borralho land a brutal knee on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev's head in the final round. The Russian had one hand grounded at the time.

After inspecting Omargadzhiev, it was declared that the Russian could continue the fight if he wanted, but the bout was waved off. The referee also declared this blow to be unintentional and sent the bout to the judges, who awarded Borralho the win.

Brendan Schaub claims Khamzat Chimaev would have lost had he faced Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev experienced the biggest test of his MMA career when he went up against then-No.2 contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. While 'Borz' outpointed the Brazilian on the judges' scorecards, Brendan Schaub believes that the Chechen-born Swede learned a valuable lesson from the encounter.

During the same episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' revisited Chimaev's recent UFC outing and opined that the welterweight prospect would no longer be undefeated had he faced Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman on April 9. Brendan Schaub said:

"If he fought that night against a guy like Colby [Covington] or Kamaru [Usman], he would not have won. He was very lucky he learned of that a priceless lesson. To be entertaining and still be able to win fight like that by decision, very valuable lesson. Priceless lesson for him in his young UFC career. If they would have thrown him too much... gave him a Colby or Kamaru, he has a loss on his record and the hype kind of goes away."

In his first four UFC bouts, 'Borz' was hit with just one significant strike from all of his opponents combined. However, he ended up absorbing a total of 119 when he faced Gilbert Burns in Jacksonville.

Chimaev's coach was also furious with him when he went brawling with the Brazilian instead of listening to his corner's advice.

