"I don't like it" - Brendan Schaub reacts to Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC event

Brendan Schaub recently gave his opinion on the reported matchup between Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. The two have verbally agreed to face off on March 11, 2022, at an Eagle FC event.

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious https://t.co/JZbuZwEjgH

During an episode of Below the Belt, Brendan Schaub expressed concern for Diego Sanchez. The former TUF winner is coming back after a terrible bout of COVID-19, which hospitalized him for a month.

Schaub believed that it could be a good fight for Kevin Lee to get back to winning ways. However, he had reservations about the 165 lb matchup and especially Sanchez fighting:

“I don't like it... I mean, for Kevin to get back on the winning track, I guess. But Diego, all the stuff he's going through and I love Diego... How much longer is Diego going to fight, man? I'm rooting for both guys. I don't want to see any of them lose. Also, if Kevin loses that one, it gets dicey.”

Watch the full episode of Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub below:

'The Motown Phenom' was released from the UFC in late November after more than seven years with the promotion. Diego Sanchez was also released from the UFC in April after more than 16 years with the promotion.

Kevin Lee says he was not interested in signing with Bellator

Kevin Lee has found a new home with Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC after his departure from the world's premier MMA organization. The Russian's promotion was one of his few options considering Bellator passed on the former UFC welterweight.

During a chat on MMA journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, Kevin Lee had this to say about Bellator not wanting him:

"I wasn't interested in Bellator. It doesn't surprise me. It's like if you ask a girl out and then she says, 'no' and then you say, 'you was ugly anyway'."

He also felt that his brother Keith Lee, who is with Bellator, will seek other pastures:

“Sure, I think he's going to go with a different promotion too. To be honest with you, I'm not really sure what Bellator, what they got going on.”

Watch the full clip of Kevin Lee talking to James Lynch below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak