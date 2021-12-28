"I'm a Conor d**k rider" - Brendan Schaub is rooting for a Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira title fight

Brendan Schaub has revealed his interest for a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira.

Schaub, a retired MMA fighter and now a stand-up comic, was speaking on his podcast 'The Fighter and The Kid'. He also brought up how the UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira called out Conor McGregor.

"Charles Oliveira came out and said he wants Connor," said Schaub. "And then going to tweet it out, 'give me a date'. Dude, I'm 100% on this train. F**k yeah, give me the money. To beat Conor? And get all the money in the world? Gaethje is not going anywhere... I'm with Charles on this. You know the UFC is entertainment price fighting so it makes sense... All tough fights for Conor [at this point] but I'm all for it, yeah, it makes no sense... He's jumping the queue but I'm a Conor d**k rider so please give him the title shot."

The rumor of a possible matchup between Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor ignited after a tweet from the Irishman. McGregor called for a title shot after UFC 269.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. 'Do Bronx' then accepted the challenge from McGregor and even shared a timeline when he wanted to fight the Irishman.

Peter Queally believes Conor McGregor will fight Charles Oliveira for the title

Conor McGregor's training partner and friend Peter Queally has claimed that the Irishman, on his return to the octagon, will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight strap.

In an interview with The Mirror, Queally voiced his opinion on his training partner's return and said that McGregor can beat 'Do Bronx'.

He said:

"It sounds like the belt might happen next to be honest...normally in this sport, when you've got two fighters that want the same thing, that's what happens. For sure he can beat Charles, but you know Conor and what he can do, Charles has shown himself to be somebody that is a brilliant fighter but someone who gets hit. I always say that if you're a fighter that gets hit against Conor, it's bad news for you!"

Although some fans would love to see McGregor face Oliveira, it is highly unlikely that 'Notorious' will skip past top contenders like Justin Gaethje and Beneil Dariush to get a title shot.

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since UFC 264 after injuring his leg in the fight vs. Dustin Poirier. The Irish superstar is likely to make his return to the octagon in 2022.

