Brendan Schaub says Jamahal Hill has something that Jon Jones, Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and T.J. Dillashaw all have

Brendan Schaub believes Jamahal Hill has the killer instinct that sets the best apart from the rest. Comparing the surging light heavyweight contender to fighters like Israel Adesanya, Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones and Kamaru Usman, Schaub said Hill seems to have an unwavering mindset and self-belief.

'Big Brown' went on to explain that while some fighters get deterred after suffering a loss inside the octagon, Hill is of a different breed. The former UFC heavyweight believes 'Sweet Dreams' won't let failures affect his goal of becoming one of the best fighters in the world.

During an episode of The Schaub Show podcast, Schaub said:

"What Jamhal Hill has that very few guys in the UFC have and most of them that have this skill set are world champions... Something DC has, Jon Jones has, TJ Dillashaw had, Jose Aldo has, Dominick Cruz has, Kamaru Usman has, Francis [Ngannou] has... You look at all these fu**ing monsters that run the UFC, Izzy [Israel Adesanya] has it of course but it's their mentality... That mamba mentality, that killer instinct, that true belief in yourself that never falters, especially in the day of social media."

He added:

"If you have a guy who's so mentally strong-minded that nothing wavers and they truly think that their destiny is to be the greatest fighter to ever fight, it's so powerful but a lot of guys can get shaken with a loss here... With Jamahal Hill, I see none of that."

Jamahal Hill vows to change Volkan Oezdemir's life in potential clash

Following his emphatic first-round KO win over Johnny Walker at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 48 event, Jamahal Hill is brimming with confidence. Hill has now laid down the gauntlet for Volkan Oezdemir after the former title-challenger claimed he still doubts the rising star's abilities.

Hill took to Twitter to jibe at Oezdemir for losing his last fight and said he'd 'change his life' in a potential scrap. He tweeted:

"I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and f*ck around and find out!!!"

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Volkan Oezdemir @volkan_oezdemir twitter.com/espnmma/status… I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH I’m still doubting 🤔 @JamahalH twitter.com/espnmma/status… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi… I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! twitter.com/volkan_oezdemi…

Volkan Oezdemir is ranked No.8 in the light heavyweight division and is coming off back-to-back losses. He could be a viable opponent for Jamahal Hill, who is ranked No.10, down the line.

