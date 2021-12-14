"I think it's a matter of time" - Brendan Schaub says there is one UFC lightweight who can defeat anyone in the division

Brendan Schaub believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating every UFC lightweight.

Makhachev, the No.4 contender, is currently scheduled to face No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on February 26. The Dagestani is on a nine-fight winning streak and holds a 21-1 record in his professional MMA career.

Speaking on his Below the Belt podcast, former UFC heavyweight Schaub claimed it's only a matter of time before the 30-year-old conquers his entire weight class.

"As I bet [Bryan] Callen on The Fighter and The Kid [podcast], I think Makhachev beats them all. I think it is a matter of time. Now, we are going to see how he does against Dariush. But I think Gaethje is a better matchup for Charles than Makhachev. And then I think Gaethje is a tougher matchup for Makhachev than Oliveira. Do I make sense? If Makhachev can't get Gaethje down, there could be some issues... So who knows but it is a great time to be a f*****g fan, man! And 155 division is fantastic."

Watch Brendan Schaub speak about the UFC lightweight division, Paul vs. Woodley 2, Sean O'Malley and more below:

Schaub, on the other hand, retired from active competition after a TKO defeat at the hands of Travis Browne at UFC 181 in December 2014. He ended his career with 10 wins and five losses.

Charles Oliveira made his first successful UFC lightweight championship defense against Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defeated former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier via submission using a rear-naked choke in the main event of UFC 269 this past weekend.

The result represented Oliveira's first successful title defense since winning the vacant belt at UFC 262 in May this year. He ascended the lightweight mountain with a TKO victory over Michael Chandler.

'Do Bronx' has now replaced Poirier at the No.5 spot in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings, while 'The Diamond' has dropped down to No.8.

The 32-year-old Brazilian champ is expected to square off against new No.1 UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard