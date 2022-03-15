"It will be the toughest goal to achieve" - Brendan Schaub thinks Kamaru Usman will be the "biggest underdog of all time" against Canelo Alvarez

Brendan Schaub thinks Kamaru Usman will be a massive underdog in a potential boxing bout against undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo Alvarez. Schaub believes it will be a tougher matchup for Usman compared to other MMA fighters venturing into boxing superfights.

According to Schaub, Usman will go in as a bigger underdog than Conor McGregor was in his fight against Floyd Mayweather. He also believes that Francis Ngannou will have better odds in a potential boxing bout against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC fighter said:

"Kamaru [Usman] just started to get his hands together. He knocked out [Jorge] Masvidal, all right. I would assume Kamaru vs. Canelo [Alvarez] would be the biggest underdog of all time, as far as MMA to boxing. He'd be a bigger underdog than Floyd [Mayweather] - Conor [McGregor], bigger underdog than Francis [Ngannou]- Tyson Fury. It would be the toughest goal to achieve."

Watch Brendan Schaub's take on Usman vs. Alvarez in the video below:

Despite his predicted odds, Brendan Schaub wants the fight to eventually take place as it is the only way for UFC fighters to make generational wealth. While Conor McGregor is an exception when it comes to UFC paydays, Schaub isn't sure if the UFC will allow the rise of another McGregor.

'The Notorious' opened as a massive +950 underdog while Mayweather was a -2250 favorite during their super-fight. However, the odds dramatically swayed after the official announcement, with Mayweather dropping to -600 while McGregor closed at +400.

Kamaru Usman's gameplan for his next fight

Kamaru Usman is reportedly scheduled to defend his welterweight strap against Leon Edwards in July. The title fight will be a rematch to their first outing dating back to 2015, when Usman cruised to a unanimous decision win.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' plans to go in with a similar gameplan in his rematch against Edwards. Usman revealed that he will take a wrestling-heavy approach and avoid stand-up exchanges. The 34-year-old told Danny Segura of MMA Junkie:

“I am coming in to wrestle, I’m going to take him down, I’m going to beat on his face until he quits so don’t expect me to strike at all. No, I’m going to wrestle, don’t expect me to strike, don’t expect me to strike since I’m not a good striker. Don’t expect me to strike, I’m coming to take him down and I’m going to beat his face.”

Watch Kamaru Usman's interview with MMA Junkie below:

