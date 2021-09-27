"Words can’t describe how proud I am of you" - Brian Ortega's mentor Rener Gracie commends 'T-City' for his performance against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

Brian Ortega's mentor Rener Gracie praised 'T-City' for his performance against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. The two featherweights put on a performance for the ages in their explosive bout.

Gracie took to Twitter to send the following message to Ortega:

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title for the second time as he won via a unanimous decision. The bout went the distance and is being hailed as one of the greatest fights to take place in modern MMA history.

Volkanovski outworked 'T-City' thanks to his impeccable striking skills, cardio, distance control and ground-and-pound. Ortega looked exhausted in the final rounds and couldn't keep up with the pace the Australian was coming forward with.

Many MMA fans believe the spectacular bout between the two fighters will be 2021's Fight of the Year. The third round stood out as one of the most memorable rounds in UFC history.

Brian Ortega was inches away from capturing the featherweight title with two tight submission holds. The two-time title challenger looked close to victory with both a mounted guillotine and a triangle choke. 'The Great' was evidently struggling but he spectacularly escaped.

On both occasions, he followed the escape with vicious ground-and-pound. Volkanovski clearly outstruck 'T-City' and at the end of the third round, Ortega struggled to get back to his feet.

Brian Ortega won many hearts at UFC 266

It was evident from Brian Ortega's face that he had absorbed quite a few brutal strikes from Volkanovski. The Mexican-American won the hearts of many when he assured health officials and referee Herb Dean that he could continue.

Even after absorbing a lot of strikes from Volkanovski, 'T-City' didn't give up. In the final few seconds of the bout, Ortega threw some powerful strikes and gave it his all until the horn.

"For everyone out here man, I love you guys from the bottom of my heart. You guys make me feel so happy in here and every time I fight, you guys cheer me on. I feel the best and no matter what I'm always here to put shows for you guys. It's time to go back in there and climb this ladder and get better. You see it man, I'm evolving. Even though we come up short, we're not defined by how we lose but how we get up and will overcome that s**t," said Brian Ortega in his post-fight interview.

Watch Brian Ortega's octagon Interview below:

