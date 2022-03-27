I looked across the octagon and there was Matt Brown applauding me - Bryan Barberena on the UFC Columbus crowd booing him

Bryan Barberena has claimed that there is nothing but respect between him and Matt Brown after he saw the veteran applauding him as his name was being announced in the octagon.

The welterweight barnburner between 'Bam Bam' and Brown was an easy choice for 'Fight of the Night' at UFC Columbus. They brought the house down at the Nationwide Arena with three rounds of gritty action. The crowd was less excited about the split-decision call in favor of Barberena, who had the unenviable task of taking on the Ohio-born Brown.

Both fighters were bloodied, battered and exhausted when the final horn sounded, which attracted praise from many UFC pros and analysts.

At the post-fight press conference, Barberena stated:

"It was pretty much everything we dreamt of it was going to be you know... We wanted to bring on the fans, put on a fight and just the respect we have for each other and honestly, when the crowd was booing when I was getting announced, I looked across the octagon and there was Matt Brown... you know, applauding me... nothing but respect for the guy."

Check out Bryan Barberena's post-fight press conference:

Matt Brown felt he won the first two rounds and held himself back in the third against Bryan Barberena

Matt Brown took to social media to reveal his mindset in the fight against Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus. Brown and Barberena produced an absolute slugfest for the fans.

In the aftermath, the UFC veteran stated in a Twitter post that he was convinced he had won the first two rounds, which prompted him to take his foot off the gas in the third frame of their clash. Brown wrote:

"Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real f*****g soldier"

Matt Brown @IamTheImmortal Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier

Matt Brown has not had a good time of it lately in the octagon. He is 2-3 in his last five fights, with his last win coming against Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29 back in June 2021. He currently has an overall MMA record of 25-19 and is 16-13 in the UFC.

Edited by Aziel Karthak