I'll hang them up and spend my days at the farm - Bryan Barberena says he will retire if UFC does not re-sign him

Bryan Barberena fought the last fight of his UFC contract on Saturday night. He scored a split-decision win over Matt Brown during the latest Fight Night in Columbus. In the aftermath of the bout, Barberena suggested that it would be the end of his MMA journey if the UFC decided to let go of him.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, the UFC welterweight described his passion for the organization and revealed that he has no desire to switch to some other promotion if the UFC is not an option:

"Me and my wife talked about this a lot. UFC is where I want to be. So, it was the goal the whole time. I'm excited, I love being here, you know. They treat me well. I love being in front of these fans. It's the biggest organization out there, the best organization out here as far as I'm concerned. And you know what? If they don't want me to come out [and] put on shows anymore, I'll hang them up and I'll go spend my [days] at the farm with family and work on buildng that."

Catch Barberena's full interaction with the media at the post-fight press conference below:

Bryan Barberena eyes fight against Robbie Lawler after latest UFC Fight Night win

After defeating Matt Brown on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus, Bryan Barberena expressed interest in a fight against Robbie Lawler.

While interacting with media members at the post-fight presser, the 32-year-old stated that the UFC veteran would be an ideal next opponent if the promotion decided to retain his services:

"The next person I would love to fight would be Robbie Lawler. I think that would be an awesome matchup. I would love to test myself against him. He's one of those guys who brings it and I'm a fan of him. I think that would be an awesome matchup."

With his latest win, Bryan Barberena extended his overall MMA record to 17-8 (8-6 in the UFC). It is the first time the Californian has won two fights in a row since May 2016. Barberena and Matt Brown also took home the 'Fight of the Night' honors for their three-round brawl.

Edited by Aziel Karthak