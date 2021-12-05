Bryan Barberena doesn't understand 'stud' Nate Diaz's stance of turning down Khamzat Chimaev

Welterweight standout Bryan Barberena doesn't understand the mentality behind Nate Diaz's decision to turn down a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Barberena claimed that, unlike Diaz, he's willing to fight any fighter the UFC sends his way. During the post-fight press conference at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo, Barberena said:

"I will fight anybody. I'm not over here like Nate Diaz. He's a stud and whatever but he's over here like Chimaev and stuff like that. 'You don't deserve to fight me.' And I'm here – I'll say this right now – I'm here to fight anybody. If your name comes on the contract, I'm signing it and I don't care whose name is on it. I'm signing it because I'm here to fight everybody. Everybody poses a challenge in their own way, everybody has a different style – something a little different – and I'm here to test myself against everybody, so bring it on."

Nate Diaz recently told TMZ he outright refused an offer to fight Chimaev, believing the unbeaten up-and-comer was unworthy of facing him. The Stockton native only has one fight left on his contract and the UFC reportedly wanted it to be against Chimaev. However, according to Diaz, he felt "disrespected" when the UFC asked him to fight "rookie" Chimaev. The welterweight star said:

"They’re coming at me with [Chimaev], and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.' I’m cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name."

Khamzat Chimaev fires back at 'fake gangster' Nate Diaz

It didn't take long for Khamzat Chimaev to catch wind of Nate Diaz's comments. On Twitter, the Russian-born Swede responded to Diaz, who has repeatedly denied having any interest in fighting him.

Unsurprisingly, Chimaev took exception to Diaz's statements, writing that Diaz is a "fake gangster" and would be "the easiest money for me."

i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀 You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ?i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀 You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀

Khamzat Chimaev recently made his highly-anticipated comeback at UFC 267. He dismantled Chinese contender Li Jingliang and proceeded to put the entire welterweight division on notice. However, it appears that Chimaev remains to be without an opponent for his next outing.

