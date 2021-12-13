"A 100% mental beating" - Chael Sonnen believes Amanda Nunes 'quit' during Julianna Pena's submission hold at UFC 269 

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen believes Amanda Nunes quit in her fight against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

'The Bad Guy' stated that Amanda Nunes had already given up her fighting spirit long before Pena took her back and submitted 'The Lioness' with a rear naked choke.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I got to tell you man, that was a different fight like, we've seen upsets before. . .if you take Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas where Mike is trying to get up and he just can't beat the count or when Ronda Rousey got her head kicked into the third row but she didn't want it to happen. This was totally different. Amanda flicked it. That was 100% mental beating, zero percent physical. That submission wasn't there. . .That was not a move, that was absolutely not a fighting technique. Julianna was in a terrible position and Amanda quit!"

Amanda Nunes struggled to keep up with the pace established by Julianna Pena in the second round. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' landed some huge combinations on Nunes and eventually took 'The Lioness' down.

Michael Carlyle @RealMikeCarlyle #AndNew Julianna Peña defeats Amanda Nunes by submission in the 2nd round to become UFC Bantamweight Champion! #UFC269 Julianna Peña defeats Amanda Nunes by submission in the 2nd round to become UFC Bantamweight Champion! #UFC269 #AndNew https://t.co/9GgTWkw9ma

Surprisingly, Nunes rolled over and exposed her back to Pena, who then capitalized and locked in a rear-naked choke. Nunes, clearly overwhelmed by the onslaught, was quick to tap her way out of the fight.

Amanda Nunes' wife Nina Nunes says she's proud of 'The Lioness' after Julianna Pena dethroned the former champ at UFC 269

Nina Nunes, while recapping the co-main event of UFC 269, expressed her opinion on her wife losing the belt to Julianna Pena.

Nina Nunes (previously Ansaroff) took to Twitter to commend Amanda Nunes for her performance.

She even congratulated Pena and her team for the victory.

She said:

"Super proud of my wife @Amanda_Leoa and all that she has accomplished. Congrats to @VenezuelanVixen and her team."

Nina Nunes met Amanda Nunes in 2012. The pair of UFC fighters were training partners, and later got engaged in 2018. Nina, a UFC fighter herself, has been on a two-fight losing streak since coming back after giving birth to her daughter, Raegan Ann Nunes.

