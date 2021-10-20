Chael Sonnen believes 'angry Marvin Vettori' is a main event attraction and the Italian should stick to the persona

Chael Sonnen has suggested Marvin Vettori should maintain his aggravated persona.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Vettori revealed that he uses anger as a weapon to counter unhappiness. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen spoke about Marvin Vettori's "angry" persona. 'The American Gangster' said:

"We will pay double the admission for angry Marvin. I love angry Marvin, a p**sed off Marvin Vettori. He'll go both ways like everybody. At some point he won't be able to take the heat like everybody else. He'll be wanting to let the curtain down, he'll be wanting to wink at the audience and make sure everybody knows he's a good guy. When he does that, it'll be disappointing because angry Marvin is where it's at. Angry Marvin Vettori is a main event attraction, the last two people on every card on every Saturday are the main event. Being a main event attraction is something totally different. Angry Marvin Vettori is a must see."

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on "angry Marvin Vettori" below:

Marvin Vettori has proved that he isn't afraid of expressing his emotions. That was evidenced by his angry rants against Kevin Holland and Karl Roberson before he faced and dominantly defeated them.

At the UFC 263 press conference, Vettori got up from his chair and engaged in an exchange with Israel Adesanya in front of a pumped-up Arizona crowd. 'The Italian Dream' lost the championship bout via unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old will face Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 this Saturday. Vettori recently took to Twitter to throw shade at the No.2-ranked middleweight contender.

Im about to see you. This guy @BorrachinhaMMA trying to find a way out but you found a real fighter.

Im about to see you.

Chael Sonnen believes the feud between Marvin Vettori and Paul Felder may be worth pursuing

Marvin Vettori recently took to Twitter to criticize Paul Felder for his commentary during UFC 266. Felder replied to the middleweight in his own hilarious fashion. The pair went on to throw several more shots at each other.

Speaking about the the Italian's feud with Felder, Sonnen said:

"There is something compelling about the athlete calling out the commentator, who in this case is Paul Felder. There is something here about Marvin calling out Paul Felder that works enough that I'm in a beautiful studio with a huge audience talking about it... I'm telling you there's something to see here, does Marvin vs. Paul go to the next step?"

'The Irish Dragon' will commentate on Vettori's fight this weekend.

#UFC266 Had to mute the comment on the fights , can't stand Felder lol worst to ever do it

#UFC266

Paul Felder @felderpaul @MarvinVettori Why? Because I have a job? Or because I called it like it was in your last fight?

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori

But ye keep lying i guess people love it now a days @felderpaul It's not even about me. You are double faced, you have no problems calling a fight one sided when it's really not and would go out of your way to back your opinions up with lies that you know are lies.

But ye keep lying i guess people love it now a days

Paul Felder @felderpaul @MarvinVettori Well I'll do my best not to do that on October 23. I think you are a talented fighter Marvin. I don't mean to upset you but I call what I see. If you don't like it that's not my job. Talk soon.

