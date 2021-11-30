"Colby vs. Masvidal is clearly the fight to make" - Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington 'did everything right' to set up fight against Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington should take on Jorge Masvidal for his next fight inside the octagon.

Sonnen stated that Covington should now face his former best friend turned foe and settle the beef. On his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' explained why the fight makes sense. He said:

"Colby vs. Masvidal is clearly the fight to make. What are you guys think? If I ask you guys, it'll be 90% Masvidal [for Covington's next opponent]. But here is the problem, Colby has started the media tour to fight Masvidal in November of last year. There were rumors of The Ultimate Fighter [but] they both went in different directions. However, Colby has timed it really well this time, coming off the loss against Usman but Masvidal got hurt."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal below:

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal share a history that goes beyond the octagon. The two welterweights lived together for a significant period of time and trained with each other at American Top Team in Florida. 'Gamebred' was also seen numerous times in Covington's corner when 'Chaos' climbed the welterweight ladder.

However, things got ugly between the two friends as Colby Covington changed his public image and approach to fight promotion after fighting Demian Maia in Brazil.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc "Brazil, you're a dump!"



"Tyron Woodley, I'm coming for you!"



Colby Covington was fired up after beating Demian Maia... 😮 "Brazil, you're a dump!""Tyron Woodley, I'm coming for you!"Colby Covington was fired up after beating Demian Maia... 😮 https://t.co/oPLmIpuX0W

Embracing a new persona, 'Chaos' made a lot of new enemies, including Jorge Masvidal. His outspoken nature, political affiliations and overall antics rubbed a lot of people in the MMA Community the wrong way.

Colby Covington believes he would spark Jorge Masvidal unconscious when they fight

In an interview with MMA News, Colby Covington said he would spark Masvidal unconscious if the two UFC welterweights were to fight in the near future.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/kOBul0vklX

When asked how a clash between Covington and Masvidal would play out, the former interim welterweight champion gave a formal prediction of how the fight might end up.

'Choas' criticized Masvidal for rallying for a title shot and asserted that the 'BMF' should fight him first to prove his legitimacy as a title challenger.

"Oh, without a doubt I would spark him unconscious. He has got like 20 losses on his record so I feel bad about picking on a journeyman, but they [UFC] hyped him up. And 'Street Judas' journeyman Masvidal is out here saying, 'Hey man, I wanna get back to the title... Come prove that you want to get back to the title, I want to get back to the title... If he really wants to prove it let's see if he's the man of his words, but I don't think he's going to show up."

Watch the full interview below: (Time stamp when he talks about Jorge Masvidal: 15:07)

