When you bring the truth in, that's when you're angry - Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor has found "pretty good equal" in Henry Cejudo

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor has a found himself an equal counterpart in Henry Cejudo. 'The Notorious' recently had an altercation with Cejudo on Twitter after the latter criticized his training video.

According to Sonnen, McGregor's response seems to imply that the Irishman was really affected. 'The Notorious' also stated some facts in his reply to Cejudo, which Sonnen believes is further proof of him being irked. The 45-year old recently said on his YouTube channel:

"When is the day we would ever think that were gonna have Henry going against Conor. And by the way, Conor to react, and Conor is not reacting nicely. Conor's reacting like he is angry. There's a little something on it. Conor started stating stats in one tweet... Whenever you bring the truth in it, that's when you are angry. That's when you are looking to hurt somebody. Doesn't matter they go back and forth... You start bringing the truth into it, that's when you are actually mad... Conor is a master at work but he's found a pretty good equal here."

When Conor McGregor listed facts in response to Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor recently posted a video of himself hitting mitts at the Crumlin Boxing Club. Not impressed with the Irishman, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to give McGregor some technical advice.

According to 'Triple C', McGregor would fare better to focus more on his entries than his combinations.

Henry Cejudo criticized McGregor's training video, tweeting: "Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat"

Instead of taking Cejudo's advice kindly, the Irishman labeled 'Triple C' a "little fat novice." He also compared the Olympian's two bantamweight knockout wins to his twenty victories, spread out over three divisions. The 33-year old wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before?Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Keen on having the last say, Cejudo took a dig at McGregor's broken leg.

Henry Cejudo responded: "You literally don't have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up."

