Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul will be successful in NASCAR - "He would make it to the top"

Jake Paul recently revealed that he might consider a career at NASCAR after boxing. Chael Sonnen believes Paul has the potential to reach the top of stock car racing.

Sonnen likes the idea of Paul joining NASCAR. However, he personally isn't fond of the concept. 'The American Gangster' finds it difficult to believe that winners keep changing frequently despite the same set of people operating the same set of vehicles.

On his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on 'The Problem Child' and NASCAR:

"Jake Paul said when his boxing career is done, he is considering going into NASCAR. I liked that. I liked it because I think he's telling us the truth. I think that's straight. And I think he would make it to the top. I really do. I don't buy NASCAR personally. Can't prove it, don't think NASCAR is real. The definition of insanity is to do the same things over and over to get a different result. NASCAR does the same thing over and over with the same people, in the same cars, doing the same thing. And every Sunday they get a different result."

Jake Paul lists future career options

Jake Paul started his career in 2013 posting videos on Vine. He gained a massive following on the platform and YouTube before venturing into boxing in 2018.

The Cleveland native currently holds a perfect 5-0 professional record with four stoppage victories. However, 'The Problem Child' has kept several options open for the day he hangs up his gloves for good.

While he is mulling over the idea of an MMA career, he has also thought about joining the NFL or NASCAR. In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the 25-year-old spoke about his career options:

"I might mess around. I was practicing my leg kicks the other day for the first time and it was fun. I’ve got some beefy legs, so I might go into MMA. People forget that I was an all-state wrestler in Ohio. Obviously, I already have the boxing skills, so I’m gonna go 10-0 or 12-0 and then I’m either gonna go to MMA or to the NFL. Maybe NASCAR. I’ve got a lot of options."

