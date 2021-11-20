Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will never be the pound-for-pound king again because he 'insulted the rankings room'

Chael Sonnen recently commented on Jon Jones' pound-for-pound situation. In an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen had this to say about Jon Jones:

"Jon Jones has not fought. To make believe that Jon Jones is any worse or any better is just that; it's make-believe. We have to go on data that we have and all the data that we have is Jon Jones has had his hand raised against everyone we've ever seen him fight... He went from the number one pound 4 pound… He's down to number 4. He largely did that, nobody wants to admit it, by insulting the rankings room."

Chael Sonnen is referring to the tweet that 'Bones' sent out about the 'silly rankings'. A statement where Jones asked to be taken off the list because others seemed to enjoy the fact that they were able to overtake him during his inactivity.

BONY @JonnyBones It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been inactive ever since he announcing a move up to heavyweight. Even without competing, Jones is still favored over some of the bigger names in the division.

Chael Sonnen supports Kamaru Usman being at the top of the rankings

Chael Sonnen stated that he supports Kamaru Usman's top spot in the pound-for-pound ranking. He explained his reasoning for this with the following statement:

"All I'm speaking to is the psychology. That is the only point I am trying to prove right now. The psychology of people's minds. Not seeing Jon in there. Getting a fresh introduction to Kamaru Usman… Kamaru all of a sudden can do on his feet as well as what he did on the ground. Boom, he's number one in the world. I support that ranking."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. https://t.co/bCC2EBLJj6

Kamara Usman has torn through the UFC rankings by beating everyone he's faced on the welterweight roster. He recently defeated Colby Covington in their rematch in a unanimous decision at UFC 268.

While Usman has not picked a future opponent yet, No.3 ranked Leon Edwards might fill that role. Edwards has not fought since UFC 263, where he won by unanimous decision against Nate Diaz.

