Chael Sonnen believes Luke Rockhold could be in line for a title shot with a win over Sean Strickland at UFC 268

Chael Sonnen believes Luke Rockhold can earn a title shot with a win over middleweight contender Sean Strickland at UFC 268.

Speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' suggested that a title shot for Rockhold after UFC 268 is not outside the realms of possibility.

"With a little bit of help, if Dana just flirted with this idea one time and put it out there, Luke Rockhold [versus] Strickland could come in and steal the show. Shining Rockhold up on his first one back and the return to the division, I get that that needs some work and is unlikely. But if Rockhold does everything just right, has just the right showing, grabs just the right words in the post-fight interview and gets the attention of Adesanya, it is definitely within the realm of possibility. It is far more reasonable than Vettori getting a win and going into it. It's for more interesting to Adesanya than having to go in there with Brunson a second time."

Catch Sonnen's thoughts on Luke Rockhold's title credentials in an episode of Beyond the Fight below:

Luke Rockhold has not competed in the UFC middleweight division since February 2018

After being absent from the UFC 185-pound division for more than two years, Luke Rockhold will compete as a middleweight against Sean Strickland at UFC 268.

The 36-year-old last competed in the middleweight division back in February 2018 when he took on Yoel Romero at UFC 221. The fight was for the interim middleweight title. Rockhold ended up on the losing side. He was knocked out by 'Soldier of God' in the third round. Romero had missed weight prior to the fight so he was ineligible to win the title.

Rockhold has competed once again since that loss. He moved up to light heavyweight and fought Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. The California native failed to emerge victorious as Blachowicz won by a second-round knockout.

Also Read

Rockhold will be hoping to return to form when he re-enters the octagon as a middleweight on November 6.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard