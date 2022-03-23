"Something is going on with Lionheart"- Chael Sonnen commends Paul Craig for calling out Anthony Smith

Chael Sonnen recently praised Paul Craig for calling out Anthony Smith.

Paul Craig, after earning an impressive first-round submission win against Nikita Krylov at UFC London, made an unexpected call out to Anthony Smith. He expressed his willingness to fight the No. 5-ranked UFC light heavyweight on a card in Glasgow.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen while congratulating the Scottish fighter on his victory also commnened him for calling out Anthony Smith.

Commenting on why it was a good move from Craig, Sonnen said:

"When Craig was done, he called out Anthony Smith. He called out Anthony Smith... god d**n that was a good idea. Something has been going on with Lionheart (Anthony Smith)... I cannot get an answer on what it was, something, I got to leave it at something. He wants to fight to the point that he told me I will even go up a weight class. I will even go a weight class...that is how badly he wants to get back in there."

Catch Chael Sonnen's recent video here:

Chael Sonnen also suggested that this would be an excellent opportunity for Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith to return to the octagon and prove himself once more. He also believes Craig will be able to put himself to the test if he fights such a high-ranking opponent.

Chael Sonnen gives a post fight breakdown of Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker

In the same video, Sonnen gave his inputs on the recent featherweight clash between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker. The duo fought in the co-main event of UFC London.

Allen earned a TKO win against 'The Hangman' in the first round.

Sharing his thoughts on Hooker's loss, Sonnen said:

"Dana [White] saw and understood, that a young man on a tough journery, took the risk and he got caught. So what? He got caught on a night that we all knew, if you're a fight fan, isn't going to be his best night. So, what? The first time you go see, second time you place, third time you win. That's the way it works."

Hooker was devastated by his loss. This was his first fight at featherweight since 2016. Allen is still unbeaten in the division and hence Sonnen's take on Hooker's performance is understandable.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by wkhuff20