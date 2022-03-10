"He's got three world championship belts"- Chael Sonnen reveals why Conor McGregor might be challenging for the UFC lightweight title next

During a 12-minute sit-down on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen addressed recent reports suggesting Conor McGregor may get a lightweight title shot on his return from injury.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since his horrifying leg break last year. Despite not winning a fight for over two years, the 33-year-old has allegedly been given the green light to compete for UFC gold upon his return, depending on the champion's wishes.

Despite McGregor's loss of form inside the octagon, Chael Sonnen will understand if the former two-division world champ bypasses all other contenders to fight for the title:

"He's got three world championship belts... I'm not in the school of thought that Conor can't slide right in and fight anybody at any time. I don't need to hear about his last fight or the one before that... Guy's not allowed to have a bad night?"

The MMA analyst then continued in his praise for the lightweight, claiming his resume is much more impressive than those around him in the division:

"I'll put anybody's resume you want, but here's what the resume is going to be: I've won seven fights in a row, I should fight for the belt, versus, I'm a three-time world champion... There's not one of you that isn't going to pick the world championships."

The former middleweight title contender openly admitted that he wouldn't be against Conor McGregor coming in and stealing the titleshot away from someone who has earned it, as long as it makes sense.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the lightweight title picture below:

Could Conor McGregor fight for the lightweight title next?

While he only has one win since 2016 in the sport, Conor McGregor is in a league of his own when it comes to popularity and fame for UFC fighters.

Just having your name tied to the Irish-born athlete is enough for your stock to rise. Fighting him will guarantee you more money than ever before. So could we see him in a title fight in the future?

Beating the man has excelled Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier to stardom. No matter who the lightweight titleholder is, McGregor will likely always have a chance to slide in and face the champion whenever he pleases.

Edited by John Cunningham